Hong Kong vs Myanmar Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2022 

Hong Kong and Myanmar will square off in a friendly at the Hong Kong Stadium on Saturday (September 24).

The two teams will rekindle acquaintance three days after squaring off at the Monk Kok Stadium. Ming-Hum Sun and Law Tsz-Chun each found the back of the net within a minute to guide Hong Kong to a 2-0 victory on home turf.

This was Hong Kong's first home game since 2019. Their last fixture in front of their fans came in a 2-0 win over Cambodia in November 2019. James Ha and Beto scored in either half to guide their team to a win.

Myanmar's defeat on Wednesday extended their losing run to seven games. Hong King, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after losing four on the bounce.

Hong Kong vs Myanmar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on four previous occasions, and they have two wins apiece.

All four previous games between the two teams have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Myanmar have lost their last seven games by an aggregate score of 23-4 and have failed to score in five games.

Hong Kong manager Jorn Andersen named a 25-man squad to dispute the friendlies, with all Chinese Super League players excluded.

Hong Kong vs Myanmar Prediction

Hong Kong's return to home games was a breath of fresh air, with manager Jorn Andesen saying that the presence of fans lifted his players.

The hosts dominated proceedings on Thursday and were good value for their comfortable win. Myanmar were lucky to lose the game by only two goals, asthe Chinthe failed to match the intensity of Hong Kong.

Myanmar's seven-game losing streak is indicative of their diminished confidence, and they are unlikely to pose much of a threat on Saturday. The hosts should claim another comfortable win.

Prediction: Hong Kong 2-0 Myanmar

Hong Kong vs Myanmar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hong Kong to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

