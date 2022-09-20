Hong Kong vs Myanmar prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

Hong Kong will host Myanmar in a friendly double-header this month, with the first game scheduled on Friday at the Mong Kok Stadium.
The Strengths will continue their preparations for the 2023 Asia Cup, for which they have qualified, although their form has been disastrous lately. Jorn Andersen's side have lost five of their seven competitive games this year, including their last four without scoring.
Myanmar, meanwhile, failed to qualify for next year's showpiece after losing their three group games in the third round. However, the Chinthe will be in action at the AFF Championship in December and will hope to prepare for the same by faring well here.
Hong Kong vs Myanmar Head-To-Head
Hong Kong and Myanmar have met only twice - both friendlies - before and share the spoils with one win apiece.
Hong Kong drew first blood in November 2015 with a stunning 5-0 victory before Myanmar exacted revenge seven months later in a 3-0 vanquish.
Hong Kong Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W
Myanmar Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L
Hong Kong vs Myanmar Team News
Hong Kong
The Strengths have called up 25 players for this month's double header against Myanmar, including two uncapped players - Ng Wai Him and Alexander Jojo.
Kitchee forward Alex Akande is just two goals away from entering the team's top ten goalscorers of all time. Manager Jorn Andersen hasn't picked any players based in mainland China, including Matthew Orr, Tan Chuk-lok, Yu Tze-nam, Vas Nunez and Leung Nok Hang.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Matthew Orr, Tan Chuk-lok, Yu Tze-nam, Vas Nunez, Leung Nok Hang
Myanmar
The Chinthe have called up 25 players for the Hong Kong friendlies, of which eight are uncapped.
The experienced David Htan is set to join former Myanmar international Zaw Min Tun as the only players to have earned at least 70 caps for the national team.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Hong Kong vs Myanmar Predicted XIs
Hong Kong (4-3-3): Yapp Hung Fai; Tsui Wang Kit, Sean Tse, Fung Hing Wa, Leung Kwun Chung; Wu Chun Ming, Huang Yang, Wong Wai; Law Tsz Chun, Alex Akande, Sun Ming Him
Myanmar (3-4-3): Kyaw Zin Phyo; Zaw Ye Tun, Kyaw Zin Lwin, Ye Min Thu; Kyaw Min Oo, Yan Naing Oo, Hlaing Bo Bo, Kyaw Zin Lwin; Yarzar Aung, Win Naing Tun, Naing Zin Htet
Hong Kong vs Myanmar Prediction
Both teams are in poor form this year, and with not much at stake, they could settle for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Hong Kong 1-1 Myanmar