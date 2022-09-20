Hong Kong vs Myanmar prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

Hong Kong will host Myanmar in a friendly double-header this month, with the first game scheduled on Friday at the Mong Kok Stadium.

The Strengths will continue their preparations for the 2023 Asia Cup, for which they have qualified, although their form has been disastrous lately. Jorn Andersen's side have lost five of their seven competitive games this year, including their last four without scoring.

Myanmar, meanwhile, failed to qualify for next year's showpiece after losing their three group games in the third round. However, the Chinthe will be in action at the AFF Championship in December and will hope to prepare for the same by faring well here.

Hong Kong vs Myanmar Head-To-Head

Hong Kong and Myanmar have met only twice - both friendlies - before and share the spoils with one win apiece.

Hong Kong drew first blood in November 2015 with a stunning 5-0 victory before Myanmar exacted revenge seven months later in a 3-0 vanquish.

Hong Kong Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Myanmar Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Hong Kong vs Myanmar Team News

Hong Kong

The Strengths have called up 25 players for this month's double header against Myanmar, including two uncapped players - Ng Wai Him and Alexander Jojo.

Kitchee forward Alex Akande is just two goals away from entering the team's top ten goalscorers of all time. Manager Jorn Andersen hasn't picked any players based in mainland China, including Matthew Orr, Tan Chuk-lok, Yu Tze-nam, Vas Nunez and Leung Nok Hang.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Matthew Orr, Tan Chuk-lok, Yu Tze-nam, Vas Nunez, Leung Nok Hang

Alex Jojo is called up for the first time, while Helio makes a return to the team. Two unattached players, Sean Tse and Philip Chan are also included.



Myanmar

The Chinthe have called up 25 players for the Hong Kong friendlies, of which eight are uncapped.

The experienced David Htan is set to join former Myanmar international Zaw Min Tun as the only players to have earned at least 70 caps for the national team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hong Kong vs Myanmar Predicted XIs

Hong Kong (4-3-3): Yapp Hung Fai; Tsui Wang Kit, Sean Tse, Fung Hing Wa, Leung Kwun Chung; Wu Chun Ming, Huang Yang, Wong Wai; Law Tsz Chun, Alex Akande, Sun Ming Him

Myanmar (3-4-3): Kyaw Zin Phyo; Zaw Ye Tun, Kyaw Zin Lwin, Ye Min Thu; Kyaw Min Oo, Yan Naing Oo, Hlaing Bo Bo, Kyaw Zin Lwin; Yarzar Aung, Win Naing Tun, Naing Zin Htet

Hong Kong vs Myanmar Prediction

Both teams are in poor form this year, and with not much at stake, they could settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Hong Kong 1-1 Myanmar

