Hong Kong vs Nepal Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2025

Hong Kong host Nepal at the Hong Kong Stadium in So Kon Po on Thursday for an international friendly game. Ranked 153rd in the world, Hong Kong are looking to pick themselves up from a 3-1 loss to Manchester United last week and return to winning ways.

It was an unofficial match, but Juninho gave the home side the lead in the 19th minute before the Red Devils struck thrice in the second half.

Considering just the official games, Hong Kong are unbeaten in 2025. They beat Macau 2-0 in a friendly before a 0-0 draw with Singapore in a 2027 Asian Cup qualifier.

After Thursday's friendly, the East Asian side will resume their campaign at home to India, and will be looking to add some wind to their sails by overcoming Nepal before that.

Head coach Ashley Westwood has called up 24 players for this month's double-header, including rising star Nicholas Benavides, who has struck twice in four games for them.

On the other hand, Nepal began their year with a narrow 1-0 win over Singapore in a friendly game but lost 2-0 to Malaysia in their first 2027 Asian Cup qualifying match of the third round.

The Gorkhalis have called up 23 players for this month's double-header against Hong Kong and Laos, including key forward Anjan Bista. The 27-year-old has struck 13 goals from 69 caps for the side.

Veteran goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong is still going strong at 35 and will be looking to add to his tally of 106 caps for Nepal.

Hong Kong vs Nepal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second official meeting between the sides in history.

Hong Kong and Nepal drew 0-0 in their first clash in May 1988 at the AFC Asian Cup that year.

After seven wins in a row, Hong Kong have failed to win their next two, although their latest outing was an unofficial friendly against Manchester United.

Hong Kong are ranked 153rd in the world, while Nepal are 22 places adrift.

Hong Kong vs Nepal Prediction

Hong Kong are the stronger team on paper, although their attack isn't necessarily promising, with some of the forwards called up lacking experience. Nepal are not the most formidable side either. A narrow win for the home side is on the cards.

Prediction: Hong Kong 1-0 Nepal

Hong Kong vs Nepal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hong Kong to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

