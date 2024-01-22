Hong Kong vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2024

Hong Kong and Palestine go head to head at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday.

Having failed to win their first two games, both sides are on the cusp of an early exit from the continental showpiece and will look to bow out on a high.

Hong Kong suffered a huge blow in their quest for a place in the knockout stages as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Iran on Friday.

This followed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of United Arab Emirates in their Group C opener on January 14.

Hong Kong head into Tuesday’s game on a run of four consecutive defeats and have failed to win their last six matches, losing five and claiming one draw since October’s 4-0 loss against Bhutan.

Palestine, on the other hand, needed a second-half own goal from Bader Abaelaziz to salvage a 1-1 draw against United Arab Emirates last Thursday.

Prior to that, Makram Daboub’s men fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Iran in their group curtain-raiser on January 14.

With one point from a possible six, Palestine are currently third in Group C, three points off second-placed UAE, albeit with a significantly weaker goal difference.

Hong Kong vs Palestine Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Hong Kong and Palestine, with the Lions of Canaan claiming one win and one draw in their previous two meetings.

Their first encounter came in World Cup qualifiers back in March 2001, when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw, two weeks before Daboub’s men picked up a 1-0 victory.

Hong Kong have lost all but one of their last seven matches, with November’s 2-2 draw against Turkmenistan being the exception.

Palestine have failed to win their last nine matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming four draws since a 2-1 victory over Bahrain in March 2023.

Hong Kong vs Palestine Prediction

Hong Kong and Palestine have endured a disappointing Asian Cup campaign and will be looking to bow out with their heads held high. Palestine boasts a slightly superior and more experienced squad, and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Hong Kong 0-1 Palestine

Hong Kong vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palestine to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Palestine’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of Palestine’s last 10 outings)