Hong Kong vs Singapore Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2023

Hong Kong host Singapore at the Mong Kok Stadium on Thursday for an international friendly as they begin preparations for next year's Asia Cup.

The Strengths are all set to make their fourth appearance in the tournament and the first since 1968, when they secured a fifth-place finish at the Iran showpiece.

Jørn Andersen's side beat Afghanistan and Cambodia in their first two group matches to seal their qualification, rendering their 4-0 loss to India in their final game meaningless.

Since then, Hong Kong have played in the 2022 EAFF E-1 Championship, losing all three of their group fixtures before drawing and winning a pair of friendlies against Myanmar in September.

A squad of 23 players have been called up for this month's double-header against Singapore and Malaysia, including record appearance-maker Yapp Hung Fai, who has 82 caps to his name.

Five players are in line to make their international debuts.

Singapore play for the first time since January, when Malaysia beat them 4-1 in the group stages of the AFF Championship.

Unlike Hong Kong, the Lions failed to secure their spot in the 2024 Asia Cup, going out in the third round after collecting just three points in three games.

Takayuki Nishigaya has called up 22 players for this month's friendlies against Malaysia and Macau, with Irfan Fandi withdrawing from the squad due to club commitments.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 previous clashes between the sides, with Hong Kong winning 10 times over Singapore and losing on six occasions.

This will be their first encounter since August 2017, when the sides played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly game.

Hong Kong have kept a clean sheet in their last two international friendlies, although both came against Myanmar (2-0 and 0-0).

Singapore's 4-1 loss to Malaysia in January was their first in six games.

Singapore's last five away games have produced just two wins (6-2 vs Myanmar in Kyrgyzstan and 2-0 vs Laos in Laos).

Hong Kong vs Singapore Prediction

Hong Kong are ranked 15 places above Singapore but with just one win in their last six games, their form doesn't hold them in good stead.

The Lions have fared relatively better and will be confident of their chances. We expect this game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hong Kong 1-1 Singapore

Hong Kong vs Singapore Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

