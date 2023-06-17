Hong Kong vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19, 2023 

Hong Kong host Thailand at the Hong Kong Stadium in So Kon Po on Monday (June 19) in a friendly.

The Dragons are coming off a 1-0 loss to Vietnam on Thursday. Que Ngoc Hai scored the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute from the spot. This was their second straight loss, keeping Hong Kong winless in 2023. So, manager Jorn Andersen could make a few changes to his lineup in a bid to bounce back.

Thailand, meanwhile, were also involved in a friendly this week, drawing 2-2 with Chinese Taipei on Friday. Following a goalles first half, an own goal from Kritsada Kaman put Taipei ahead in the 48th minute before Teerasil Dangda equalised for Thailand 14 minutes later.

Another own goal, this time from Taipei's Wang Ruei, saw the War Elephants go 2-1 ahead, but Chen Ting-yang spoiled their celebrations with an 87th-minute equaliser.

Hong Kong vs Thailand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 previous clashes between them, with Hong Kong winning 13 and losing nine.

Thailand have won their last three clashes with Hong Kong, scoring six goals and conceding none.

The visitors have failed to win their last three games.

Hong Kong are winless in four games, losing and drawing twice apiece.

The visitors have scored once in four games, which was an own goal (against Singapore).

Thailand's star striker Teerasil Dangda has scored three goals in their last three friendlies.

Hong Kong are ranked 145th in the world while Thailand are 114th.

Hong Kong vs Thailand Prediction

Hong Kong have been on a poor run of form since the last year, and their record against Thailand has been terrible, too. There's a genuine lack of quality in the Dragon's squad, so the War Elephants will look to take advantage of that.

Spearheaded by the peerless Teerasil Dangda, the visitors should win this one comfortably and extend their winning record over Hong Kong to four games.

Prediction: Hong Kong 0-2 Thailand

Hong Kong vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Thailand

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

