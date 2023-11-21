Hong Kong vs Turkmenistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Hong Kong will entertain Turkmenistan at Hong Kong Stadium in the AFC World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Hong Kong vs Turkmenistan Preview

Both teams were frustrated in their previous matches, with Hong Kong losing to Iran 4-0 away while Turkmenistan were beaten at home 3-1 by Uzbekistan. Consequently, the hosts sit bottom of Group E, pointless, while the visitors are just above them thanks to a higher goal differential of -2.

The Dragons come into this meeting on the back of two straight losses, hoping to avoid a third thanks to home advantage. They will take confidence from their previous two home wins when they face off against Turkmenistan at the Hong Kong Stadium. The hosts are yet to prevail over the visitors in any competition.

Turkmenistan have been struggling to get back to winning ways since their last success in June 2022 against Bangladesh 2-1. They have lost every other game since then except a friendly match against Bahrain that ended in a 1-1 draw. Turkmenistan’s previous visit to the Hong Kong Stadium ended in a goalless draw.

Karakum Warriors did not qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup slated for early next year. However, the 2026 World Cup qualifiers also serve as qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which the visitors could take advantage of. Turkmenistan could make it to the Asian Cup qualifying third round even if they fall in the World Cup race.

Hong Kong vs Turkmenistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hong Kong have drawn once and lost once in their last two clashes with Turkmenistan.

Hong Kong have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Hong Kong have played 84 World Cup qualifying games, winning 25, while Turkmenistan have won 20 out of 47.

Turkmenistan have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Hong Kong have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Turkmenistan have drawn once and lost four times.

Hong Kong vs Turkmenistan Prediction

Chan Siu Kwan, Poon Pui Hin and Michael Udebuluzor have scored twice for Hong Kong this year and remain the team’s main attacking threats.

Turkmenistan scored only three goals in their last seven matches through Myrat Annayew, Teymur Carryew and Meylis Durdyyev. The team need to be more productive to ensure a successful campaign.

Hong Kong will make the most of their home advantage to see off the challenge of the visitors.

Prediction: Hong Kong 2-1 Turkmenistan

Hong Kong vs Turkmenistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Hong Kong to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Hong Kong to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Turkmenistan to score - Yes