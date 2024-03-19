Hong Kong vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st, 2024 

Hong Kong will welcome Uzbekistan to the Mong Kok Stadium for the first of their double-header in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (March 21st).

The hosts fell to a 3-0 defeat to Palestine in the Asian Cup group stage last time out in January. Oday Dabbagh scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Zaid Al Qanbar to guide their side to all three points.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, fell to a penalty shootout defeat to eventual champions Qatar in the quarterfinal of the Asian Cup. Goals in either half from Hasan Al Haydos and Odildzhon Khamrobekov prompted extra time, after which Qatar progressed with a 3-2 victory in the shootout.

The White Wolves will turn their focus back to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game came in a 2-2 draw at home to Iran. Hong Kong also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Turkmenistan.

The draw left them bottom of Group E on one point. Uzbekistan are second on four points, level with Iran.

Hong Kong vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Uzbekistan were victorious five times while two games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in November 2013 when Uzbekistan claimed a 2-0 away win in the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Six of Hong Kong's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Uzbekistan's defeat to Qatar ended their 11-game unbeaten run (seven wins).

Hong Kong have lost their last five games on the bounce.

Hong Kong form guide: L-L-L-L-L Uzbekistan form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Uzbekistan form guide: Uzbekistan are ranked 66th in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Uzbekistan are 154th.

Hong Kong vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Hong Kong started the World Cup qualifiers with an impressive away win over China PR but have lost five games on the bounce since then.

Uzbekistan were tipped to qualify from this group alongside Iran and the table after two games has largely followed suit. Srečko Katanec's side had a memorable campaign at the Asian Cup and will be expected to build on this.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Hong Kong 0-1 Uzbekistan

Hong Kong vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals