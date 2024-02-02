Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2024

Inter Miami continue their preparations for the 2024 MLS season with a friendly game against Hong Kong League XI at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong on Sunday.

With a draw and three consecutive defeats, the Herons are searching for their first win of the pre-season. A goalless stalemate with El Salvador was followed by a 1-0 loss to FC Dallas, then a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Al Hilal, and most recently a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Al Nassr.

Dubbed the 'last clash between the GOATs', Cristiano Ronaldo completely sat out of the game, whereas Lionel Messi only came on in the 83rd minute. Regardless, the Knights of Najd put on a goalscoring exhibition, netting six times, including a hat-trick from Talisca.

Inter Miami's opening game of the campaign against Real Salt Lake is still 19 days away, and the side have three more games to prepare for the new season, perhaps even pick up a few wins to build some momentum before the curtain-raiser.

Hong Kong League XI comprises top players from the Hong Kong First Division League and represents the side's top division in exhibition matches. A squad of 25 players has been called up for their Miami clash, of which only 12 are local players.

Among their foreign players is Estonian international Henri Anier, who has struck 22 times for the Baltic state in 92 appearances.

Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first clash between the sides.

Inter Miami are on a three-game losing run in their pre-season and remain winless in four.

Inter Miami have conceded 10 goals in their last two pre-season friendlies: 4 vs Al Hilal and 6 vs Al Nassr.

Inter Miami have failed to score in three of their four pre-season games this year.

Hong Kong League XI's last game was in January 2019, against New Zealand's Auckland City which the side won 1-0.

Hong Kong League XI are playing an American side for the first time in their history.

Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have grossly underperformed in their pre-season campaign thus far, but they have enough quality to see off a rag-tag side that have not assembled in five years.

Prediction: Hong Kong XI 0-3 Inter Miami

Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here