"Hopefully my career ends here" - Liverpool star signals desire to retire at Anfield after fulfilling desire to play for 'dream' club

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has made it quite evident that he loves playing for his favorite club and wants to retire at Anfield.

The England wonderkid signed a new long-term deal to extend his stay at the Merseyside club on Thursday.

Since signing for Jurgen Klopp's side in 2019 from Fulham, Elliott's stock has been on the rise and he is now very much a part of Jurgen Klopp's first-team squad.

He made nine appearances for the Reds during his maiden season at the club and spent the following season on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The Englishman started last season extremely well but suffered a dislocated ankle against Leeds United and had to spend the majority of the season on the sidelines.

Elliott has spoken about his delight and pride at being able to represent the club he grew up supporting.

"He is always a fantastic boy and a super player. He played a really good pre-season. That is always helpful, of course." Klopp on Harvey Elliott.

He has insisted that he is happy to live his dream of playing for the Reds and even wants to retire at the club. He told Liverpool FC's official website:

“Hopefully my career ends here. This is why I’ve come here, to be honest, just to make sure I establish myself in this team and play as much as I can for Liverpool."

"That’s all I want to do, I just want to put the shirt on, go out and play and just enjoy myself because at the end of the day I was playing in the back garden as a kid in a Liverpool shirt. [I was] scoring goals and pretending to be these players and now I’m playing with them."

"It’s memories I want to write myself and look back on in years to come and think, ‘Yeah, what a dream’ and happy that I’ve dreamt my dream and achieved it,”

Harvey Elliott has what it takes to become one of the key players for Liverpool in years to come

Jurgen Klopp is quite evidently a huge admirer of Harvey Elliott's talent and has shown that on a number of occasions.

The 19-year-old is tipped to do great things in his career in the years to come, but he could also play a big role right now.





Harvey Elliott: "Hopefully my career ends here. I remember being in the garden in Liverpool shirts pretending to be these players!"

With Thiago Alcantara set to miss around six weeks having suffered a hamstring injury, Elliott could be given a chance to shine in midfield in the next few weeks.

Still very young, the youngster has plenty of time on his hands to develop under one of the best groomers of talent in world football, Jurgen Klopp.

