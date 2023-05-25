Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

Houston Dynamo host Austin FC at the Shell Energy Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, looking to build on their last win.

The Orange Crush are coming off the back of a stunning 4-0 win over Minnesota in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup.

Corey Baird netted a hat-trick while Ibrahim Aliyu also bagged one goal as Ben Olsen's side cantered into the last eight of the competition.

On the league front, Houston are winless in their last four league games, drawing with Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas while losing consecutively to Seattle Sounders and Minnesota.

With just four wins and 15 points from 12 games, El Narajana are down in 10th position of the Western Conference standings.

Austin are right above them in the table, having accrued just a point more than Houston, albeit having played one game more than their opponents.

Los Verdes have won their last two MLS games but crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Chicago Fire in the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

Goals from Rafael Czichos and Kacper Przybylko knocked the Greens out of the competition in the round of 16.

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of six games between the sides, Austin have won four times while two wins have gone to Houston.

Houston beat Austin in their last meeting on March 2023, ending a run of three consecutive defeats in the fixture.

Houston have scored in their last four league meetings with Austin.

Houston have scored only 11 goals so far - Sporting Kansas (9) and LA Galaxy (10) are the only sides who've netted fewer goals. However, they have the second-best defense with only 11 goals conceded.

Both Houston and Austin have won four times and lost five games in the league so far.

Houston are winless in their last four league games and could make it five in a row without a win for the first time since July-August 2022.

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Prediction

Neither side have started the campaign on a strong note as Houston and Austin are both struggling for consistent results, especially the former. The Orange Crush are winless in their last four league games, so the Greens might take advantage here and win their third game in a row.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-3 Austin FC

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

