Houston Dynamo vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

Houston Dynamo entertain local rivals Austin at the Shell Energy Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts are winless in their first two games of the season, including a 3-0 defeat against New England Revolution in their previous outing. Austin, meanwhile, have consecutive wins, including 2-1 win at Real Salt Lake last time around. They also recorded beat Violette 2-0 in the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday (March 15) but were unable to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Houston Dynamo vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Texas-based rivals have squared off five times in the MLS. Austin lead 4-1.

Austin have won their last three games against the hosts, scoring at least twice, while Houston have scored once in each game,

All five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals. Houston have scored eight goals to Austin's ten.

Houston have lost their first two games of an MLS campaign for the first time.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding five goals in two games. Austin have conceded four goals in three games but have outscored the hosts 5-1.

Austin have more wins (4) against Houston than against any other MLS team.

Houston Dynamo vs Austin Prediction

The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign, scoring once in two games. They have just one win against Austin, which came at home in 2021.

The Verde & Black have a solid record against Houston, scoring twice in three games. Considering the current form and history between the two teams, Austin should take the win.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Austin

Houston Dynamo vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jon Gallagher to score or assist any time - Yes

