Houston Dynamo vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with CF Montreal in an important clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Houston Dynamo vs CF Montreal Preview
CF Montreal are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Western Conference league table and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Houston Dynamo vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Houston Dynamo and CF Montreal are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight matches apiece out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams.
- CF Montreal won their previous game away from home against Houston Dynamo by a 3-2 scoreline in 2022 - their first-ever such game against them after losing eight out of a run of nine such games.
- Houston Dynamo have lost five of their last nine matches at home in MLS this season - they have never lost more than three of their first nine home games in a single league season.
- CF Montreal have picked up eight points from their 17 matches in MLS this season - the third-fewest at this stage of the season in their history.
Houston Dynamo vs CF Montreal Prediction
Houston Dynamo have not been at their best this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts were well below their best against Sporting Kansas City and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.
CF Montreal are in desperate need of a shot in the arm and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Houston Dynamo are the better team and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 3-1 CF Montreal
Houston Dynamo vs CF Montreal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes