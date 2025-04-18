Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will battle for three points in MLS Western Conference action on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at Shell Energy Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Los Angeles Galaxy. They went ahead through Ezequiel Ponce's 14th-minute strike and their advantage was boosted further when their hosts were reduced to 10 men following Zanka's 28th-minute dismissal. However, LA Galaxy equalized despite their numerical disadvantage, drawing level through Diego Fagundez in the 57th minute.

The Rapids, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 home win over San Diego FC. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Djordhe Mihailovic's seventh-minute penalty. Luca de la Torre equalized five minutes into the second half, but Darren Yapi and Rafael Navarro scored twice to give the hosts a 3-1 lead by the hour mark. Tomas Angel stepped off the bench to pull one back in the 89th minute.

The victory saw the Pids climb to fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 14 points from eight games. Houston Dynamo are 13th with six points to their name.

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides are evenly split down the middle with 15 wins apiece in 43 head-to-head games, while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2024 when Houston Dynamo claimed a 3-1 home win.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Houston Dynamo are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games (four wins).

Colorado Rapids have found the back of the net in each of their last seven visits to this stadium.

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Houston Dynamo have managed just one victory in eight games all season, losing four games and drawing three. However, they will fancy their chances of claiming victory here, having won each of the last three head-to-head games.

Colorado Rapids have been more consistent than their hosts, having won four of their last six league games (two losses).

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

