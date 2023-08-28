Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2023

Houston Dynamo will host Columbus Crew at BBVA Compass Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2023 Major League Soccer campaign.

The home side have returned to winning ways in the league after struggling for results just before the mid-season break. They beat Real Salt Lake 3-0 in their last game with Corey Bird and Daniel Steres getting on the scoresheet in the first half before Adalberto Carrasquilla came off the bench to seal the points.

Houston Dynamo sit fifth in the Western Conference with 35 points from 25 games and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Columbus Crew have had a largely solid campaign and now have their sights set on playoff football. They picked up a 2-0 win over Toronto FC last time out with Uruguayan international Diego Rossi scoring the game's opener before substitute Jacen Russell-Rowe doubled his side's advantage two minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with 42 points and will be looking to extend their winning streak this Wednesday.

Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Houston and Columbus. The home side have won seven of those games while the visitors have won two more.

There have been 12 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Eight of Houston's 10 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Six of Columbus' seven league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Crew are the joint-highest-scoring side in Major League Soccer this season with a goal tally of 50.

Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Houston are on a three-game winning streak and have now won five of their last six games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last nine home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Columbus are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won four of their last five games. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-0 Columbus Crew

Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six league matches)