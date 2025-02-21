Houston Dynamo vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

By Ume Elvis
Modified Feb 21, 2025 07:09 GMT
FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo - Friendly Game - Source: Getty
FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo - Friendly Game - Source: Getty

Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas will battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday (February 22nd). The game will be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Texas.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to DC United in a pre-season friendly last week. Christian Benteke broke the deadlock in the 40th minute while Ezequiel Ponce equalized just past the hour mark. Gabriel Pirani and Hosei Kijima scored to help DC claim a 3-1 victory.

Dallas, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat to Atlanta United in a friendly. Saba Lobjanidze scored a brace for Atlanta while Edwin Mosquera scored what proved to be the match-winner. Lalas Abubakar and Bernard Kamungo scored for Dallas.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Burn will shift focus to the league, where they were last in action when they claimed a 2-1 home win over Sporting Kansas City. Houston Dynamo fell to a penalty shootout defeat to Seattle Sounders in the playoff in November 2024.

Houston Dynamo vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • FC Dallas have 19 wins from the last 53 head-to-head games. Houston Dynamo were victorious on 14 occasions while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.
  • Their most recent clash came in May 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate. They also played out a 2-2 draw in a friendly in February.
  • The last five competitive head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
  • Houston Dynamo were winless in four pre-season games (three draws).
  • Five of FC Dallas' last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
Ad

Houston Dynamo vs Dallas Prediction

Houston Dynamo did not have an ideal pre-season preparation, failing to win any of their four games. Furthermore, they have failed to win any of the last four head-to-head games.

Dallas had an indifferent pre-season campaign, winning, drawing and losing one game each in three games. They failed to make the playoff last season, having finished the regular season in 11th place, six points behind the top nine.

Ad

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Dallas

Houston Dynamo vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी