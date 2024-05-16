Houston Dynamo vs Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

Houston Dynamo will host Dallas at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season and currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with 17 points from 12 matches.

They were beaten 1-0 away at Austin last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point before their opponents scored a late goal to clinch all three points.

Dallas have endured a slow start to their league campaign, although they have picked up important points in recent weeks. They beat Austin 2-1 in their last match, with Petar Musa and Jesus Ferreira getting on the scoresheet in either half before their opponents halved the deficit from the spot six minutes from normal time.

Houston Dynamo vs Dallas Head-to-Head

There have been 56 meetings between Houston and Dallas. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last month which the visitors won 2-0 via goals from Petar Musa and Sebastian Ibeagha.

Houston Dynamo Form Guide in MLS: L-W-D-L-L

Dallas Form Guide in MLS: W-L-W-L-D

Houston Dynamo vs Dallas Team News

Houston Dynamo

Nelson Quinones, Daniel Steres, Sebastian Ferreira and Franco Escobar are all injured and will not feature for the home side this weekend.

Injured: Nelson Quinones, Daniel Steres, Sebastian Ferreira, Franco Escobar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dallas

Geovane, Alan Velasco, Paxton Pomykal, Amet Korca and Sebastian Lletget all sat out the game against Austin last weekend due to injuries and will remain out of the squad against Houston Dynamo. Paul Arriola is dealing with a calf injury and is also set to miss out.

Injured: Geovane, Alan Velasco, Paxton Pomykal, Amet Korca, Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Dallas Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko, Micael, Tate Schmitt; Hector Herrera, Artur; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Amine Bassi, Ibrahim Aliyu; Sebastian Kowalczyk

Dallas Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Maarten Paes; Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari, Sam Junqua; Ema Twumasi, Liam Fraser, Asier Illarramendi, Marco Farfan; Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Jesus Ferreira; Petar Musa

Houston Dynamo vs Dallas Prediction

Houston have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last six. They are without a win in their last three home matches and will be looking to snap that streak this weekend.

Dallas, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous nine matches. They have, however, lost four of their last five away games this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Dallas