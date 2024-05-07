Houston Dynamo host Detroit City at the Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday for their clash in the round of 32 of the US Open Cup, looking to pull off a win and revive their campaign. Following a run of four wins in five games, the Orange Crush went their next three without one, while also failing to score in all three of them.

Austin beat them 1-0 at home followed by a 2-0 loss to FC Dallas, and then a goalless stalemate with St. Louis City.

This downturn in form has seen Houston drop to eighth position in the Western Conference with only 14 points from 10 games. The last thing the side wants now is to get knocked out of the cup too.

Meanwhile, Detriot City have reached this stage for just the second time in their history, and are now aiming to break the glass ceiling by progressing further for the first time.

Plying their trade in the second division of US soccer, Le Rouge began their league campaign with five wins in a row, before Pittsburgh Riverhounds spoiled their momentum by inflicting a 2-0 loss upon them. Loudoun United then held them to a goalless stalemate in their next game.

Houston Dynamo vs Detroit City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official meeting between Houston Dynamo and Detroit City.

Detroit City are in the fourth round of the US Open Cup for just the second time in their history; they've never reached the round of 16 before.

Houston Dynamo have failed to score in their last three games (including their last two at home), whereas Detroit City have been goalless in their last two.

Detroit City beat Michigan Stars FC 1-0 in the last round, with Maximiliano Rodriguez scoring the only goal of the game in the third minute of added time.

Houston Dynamo vs Detroit City Prediction

Houston Dynamo are the favorites here despite their form in the last two matches. Detroit City do not have the experience or the quality to compete with the MLS giants. El Naranja should be able to win this one without much hassle.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-0 Detroit City

Houston Dynamo vs Detroit City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No