Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | Major League Soccer 2020

Houston Dynamo are set to host FC Dallas at the BBVA Compass Stadium tomorrow for their latest Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture.
Houston Dynamo drew 1-1 in their most recent MLS game against LA Galaxy. A goal from Darwin Quintero for Houston Dynamo was negated by a late penalty from Cristian Pavon for LA Galaxy.
FC Dallas, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw to Nashville SC on Monday.
Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head
In 40 head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Houston Dynamo have won 12 games, lost 15 and drawn 13.
Houston Dynamo form guide: D-L-D
FC Dallas form guide: D-L-D
Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Team News
Houston Dynamo will be without forward Michael Salazar, while influential attacker Mauro Manotas is a doubt for this fixture.
Injured: Michael Salazar
Doubtful: Mauro Manotas
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, FC Dallas could be without midfielders Santiago Mosquera and Brandon Servania.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Santiago Mosquera, Brandon Servania
Suspended: None
Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Predicted XI
Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric, Zarek Valentin, Aljaz Struna, Adam Lundqvist, Boniek Garcia, Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez, Niko Hansen, Ronaldo Pena, Darwin Quintero
FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jimmy Maurer, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, John Nelson, Thiago Santos, Bryan Acosta, Franco Jara, Michael Barrios, Zdenek Ondrasek, Paxton Pomykal
Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Prediction
For Houston Dynamo, much will depend on Colombia international Darwin Quintero, who arrived at the club after a prolific stint with Minnesota United this year.
FC Dallas, on the other hand, will look to winger Michael Barrios for inspiration, as he has scored five goals in 11 appearances against the Dynamo.
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1:0 FC Dallas
Published 21 Aug 2020, 14:01 IST