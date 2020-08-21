Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | Major League Soccer 2020

Houston Dynamo are set to host FC Dallas at the BBVA Compass Stadium tomorrow for their latest Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture.

Houston Dynamo drew 1-1 in their most recent MLS game against LA Galaxy. A goal from Darwin Quintero for Houston Dynamo was negated by a late penalty from Cristian Pavon for LA Galaxy.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw to Nashville SC on Monday.

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

In 40 head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Houston Dynamo have won 12 games, lost 15 and drawn 13.

🎶 Guess who's back, back again 🎶 https://t.co/zeHMccD2QV — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) August 21, 2020

Houston Dynamo form guide: D-L-D

FC Dallas form guide: D-L-D

Advertisement

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Team News

Houston Dynamo will be without forward Michael Salazar, while influential attacker Mauro Manotas is a doubt for this fixture.

Injured: Michael Salazar

Doubtful: Mauro Manotas

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, FC Dallas could be without midfielders Santiago Mosquera and Brandon Servania.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Santiago Mosquera, Brandon Servania

Suspended: None

Also Read: 5 players Ronald Koeman could sign at Barcelona

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric, Zarek Valentin, Aljaz Struna, Adam Lundqvist, Boniek Garcia, Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez, Niko Hansen, Ronaldo Pena, Darwin Quintero

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jimmy Maurer, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, John Nelson, Thiago Santos, Bryan Acosta, Franco Jara, Michael Barrios, Zdenek Ondrasek, Paxton Pomykal

𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰, 𝐰𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐲.



𝘛𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘸𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵. pic.twitter.com/CHMgxSBf4K — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 20, 2020

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Prediction

For Houston Dynamo, much will depend on Colombia international Darwin Quintero, who arrived at the club after a prolific stint with Minnesota United this year.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, will look to winger Michael Barrios for inspiration, as he has scored five goals in 11 appearances against the Dynamo.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1:0 FC Dallas

Also Read: Top 10 footballers with the highest net worth (2020)