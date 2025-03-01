Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo take on Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have made an underwhelming start to their campaign. The Herons defeated Sporting Kansas City by a 3-1 margin in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won three out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's one victory.

Houston Dynamo have won each of their last three matches against Inter Miami in all competitions.

Houston Dynamo suffered a 1-0 defeat in their season opener against FC Dallas - only the club's second defeat in their last 13 matches at home in the regular season of MLS.

Inter Miami scored an equaliser in the 10th minute of extra time to pull off a draw against New York City FC last week - the Herons picked up 31 points from losing positions in MLS last season.

Ad

Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to be at their best this weekend. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez found the back of the net against Sporting Kansas City and will look to add to their goal tallies on Sunday.

Houston Dynamo can pack a punch on their day and have a fairly impressive home record in MLS. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Inter Miami

Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback