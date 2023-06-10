Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Houston Dynamo in a crucial encounter at the PNC Stadium on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Atlanta United this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts eased past Chicago Fire by a 4-1 scoreline in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won five out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's one victory.

Los Angeles FC have lost only one of their 10 matches against Houston Dynamo in the MLS but did lose their previous game away from home against the Dynamo by a 2-1 scoreline last year.

Houston Dynamo have won five out of their seven matches at home so far this season and have conceded only two goals in these matches.

Los Angeles FC have won only three of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are currently winless in their last three games.

Los Angeles FC star Denis Bouanga has scored in each of his last three games in the MLS this season - the second player to achieve such a streak in this edition of the competition.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to find their feet in the MLS. The away side has a good squad at its disposal but is yet to hit its stride in the competition.

Houston Dynamo have a good home record this season but have been poor in this fixture in the past. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-2 Los Angeles FC

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes

