Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Los Angeles FC in an important encounter at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Inter Miami to a narrow 1-0 victory in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won six out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's four victories.

Houston Dynamo have kept clean sheets in each of their last four matches against Los Angeles FC in the regular season of MLS - the highest such streak by any team in the competition.

Houston Dynamo have lost their first three matches at home in a single season of MLS for the first time in the club's history and have picked up both their points away from home this season.

In a run dating back to July last year, Los Angeles FC have lost seven of their last 19 matches in the regular season of MLS.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have shown glimpses of their ability this season and pulled off an admirable feat against Inter Miami this week. Nathan Ordaz scored the winning goal against the Herons and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have been in dismal form at home this season and cannot afford another debacle on Saturday. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Los Angeles FC

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

