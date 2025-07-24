  • home icon
  • Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2025

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Jul 24, 2025 19:27 GMT
LA Galaxy v Houston Dynamo FC - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Galaxy take on Houston Dynamo this week

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Los Angeles FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Los Angeles Galaxy have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won 17 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's 15 victories.
  • Houston Dynamo have been impressive in the final third and have managed to find the back of the net in 12 of their 13 matches at home in the regular season of MLS so far this season.
  • Los Angeles Galaxy have remained winless in their 12 matches away from home in MLS so far this season and have suffered defeat in eight of these matches.
  • Houston Dynamo have lost only one of their last five matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in all competitions.
  • Houston Dynamo have failed to find the back of the net in their last two games.
Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have struggled on their travels this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The Galaxy managed to keep their local rivals at bay in their previous game and will need to be at their best on Friday.

Houston Dynamo have good players in their ranks but have blown hot and cold this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Aditya Hosangadi

Aditya Hosangadi

Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.

Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.

The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.

Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
