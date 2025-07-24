Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Los Angeles FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won 17 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's 15 victories.

Houston Dynamo have been impressive in the final third and have managed to find the back of the net in 12 of their 13 matches at home in the regular season of MLS so far this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy have remained winless in their 12 matches away from home in MLS so far this season and have suffered defeat in eight of these matches.

Houston Dynamo have lost only one of their last five matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in all competitions.

Houston Dynamo have failed to find the back of the net in their last two games.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have struggled on their travels this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The Galaxy managed to keep their local rivals at bay in their previous game and will need to be at their best on Friday.

Houston Dynamo have good players in their ranks but have blown hot and cold this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

