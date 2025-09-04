Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side edged Orlando City to a narrow 2-1 victory in the Leagues Cup last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts defeated St. Louis City by a 3-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge over Houston Dynamo and have won 17 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's 15 victories.

Houston Dynamo were on a winless run of nine matches on the trot in all competitions before they secured a narrow 3-2 victory against St. Louis City in an MLS encounter last week.

Los Angeles Galaxy and Houston Dynamo are on an even footing in the last four matches played between the two teams with a victory and a defeat apiece and two draws.

After a run of consecutive defeats in all competitions, Los Angeles Galaxy have won three of their last four matches in all competitions and have scored seven goals in these games.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been a resurgent force in MLS over the past month and will need to make the most of their recent purple patch. Joseph Paintsil scored the winning goal against Orlando City last week and will look to make an impact yet again this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have blown hot and cold yet again this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More