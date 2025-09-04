Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview
Los Angeles Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side edged Orlando City to a narrow 2-1 victory in the Leagues Cup last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts defeated St. Louis City by a 3-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge over Houston Dynamo and have won 17 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's 15 victories.
- Houston Dynamo were on a winless run of nine matches on the trot in all competitions before they secured a narrow 3-2 victory against St. Louis City in an MLS encounter last week.
- Los Angeles Galaxy and Houston Dynamo are on an even footing in the last four matches played between the two teams with a victory and a defeat apiece and two draws.
- After a run of consecutive defeats in all competitions, Los Angeles Galaxy have won three of their last four matches in all competitions and have scored seven goals in these games.
Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction
Los Angeles Galaxy have been a resurgent force in MLS over the past month and will need to make the most of their recent purple patch. Joseph Paintsil scored the winning goal against Orlando City last week and will look to make an impact yet again this weekend.
Houston Dynamo have blown hot and cold yet again this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy
Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes