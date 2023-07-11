Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Minnesota United take on Houston Dynamo in a crucial encounter at the PNC Stadium on Wednesday.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Austin FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this year. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won nine out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's six victories.

Minnesota United have won each of their last six matches against Houston Dynamo in the regular season in the MLS and won their previous such game by a 1-0 margin in May this year.

Houston Dynamo pulled off a comeback to score an equaliser in stoppage time in their 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City - the second time they have achieved the feat this season.

Minnesota United lost their previous game by a 4-1 margin against Austin FC and have now conceded four or more goals three times in their last eight games in all competitions.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The away side has a good squad at its disposal and will need to prove its mettle in this match.

Houston Dynamo have been impressive this season but have a few issues to solve ahead of this game. The hosts are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Minnesota United

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ibrahim Aliyu to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes