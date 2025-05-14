Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

The action continues in MLS as Houston Dynamo play host to Minnesota United at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday. Eric Ramsay’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last six away games since the start of March and will be looking to extend this solid run.

Houston Dynamo were condemned to successive league defeats at the weekend as they were beaten 3-1 by Seattle Sounders at the Shell Energy Stadium.

Between the two losses, Ben Olsen’s men booked their spot in the last 16 of the US Open Cup courtesy of a 4-1 extra-time victory over Phoenix Rising on May 8.

Houston Dynamo have managed just 10 points from their 12 MLS matches so far to sit bottom but one in the Western Conference table, only above last-placed LA Galaxy.

Minnesota United, meanwhile, turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out as they thrashed Inter Miami 4-1 at the Allianz Field.

Ramsay’s men have won three games on the trot, including a 1-0 victory over Louisville City in their US Open Cup curtain-raiser at the Lynn Family Stadium on May 8.

Minnesota United have picked up 22 points from their 12 league games so far to sit second in the West, five points adrift of first-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Minnesota United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Minnesota are on a run of six consecutive away matches without defeat in all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since February’s 1-0 loss to Los Angeles FC.

Houston Dynamo have failed to win six of their last eight MLS home games, losing five and claiming one draw since November.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Prediction

Fresh off the back of a standout display against Inter Miami, Minnesota will head into Wednesday’s clash full of confidence as they look to maintain their impressive start to the campaign.

Houston Dynamo have struggled for consistency this season and we fancy Ramsay’s men to secure a fourth win on the spin here.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Minnesota United

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 bookings - No (There have been fewer than five cards in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of their last seven clashes)

