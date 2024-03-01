Houston Dynamo vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024 

Houston Dynamo host New York Red Bulls at the Shell Energy Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, as both sides are looking for their first win of the 2024 campaign.

El Naranja drew 1-1 with Sporting Kansas City in their opening game at home. Erik Thommy put the visitors in front right after the hour mark, before Gabriel Segal equalized for Houston just eight minutes later.

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls drew 0-0 with Nashville in their first match of the season, last weekend. The Red Bulls were frustrated by a lack of cutting edge despite dominating the stats. They finished with 18 shots in the game, of which five were on target, while keeping 55% of the ball possession.

While the Red Bulls are in seventh position in the Eastern Conference standings, Houston are sixth in the Western Conference after matchday one.

Houston Dynamo vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 previous clashes between the sides, with New York Red Bulls winning 13 games and losing to Houston Dynamo on seven occasions.

There have been 11 draws in the fixture, including one in their most recent encounter, a 1-1 stalemate in New York in April 2023.

Houston Dynamo have beaten New York Red Bulls in each of their last four home games, scoring four goals in every single one of them: 4-0 in July 2019, 4-1 in April 2017 and 4-2 in June 2015.

Houston Dynamo are unbeaten against New York Red Bulls at home in their last five clashes.

The Red Bulls last beat Houston away from home in October 2013, a 3-0 vanquish in the MLS.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last four MLS games, whereas Houston haven't seen defeat in their last five home league matches.

Houston Dynamo vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Houston Dynamo have handed New York Red Bulls big defeats whenever the side came to visit them in recent times. This will give them the psychological advantage here. The Red Bulls could opt for a more defensive approach, but their away struggles could come back to bite them.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 3-1 New York Red Bulls

Houston Dynamo vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes