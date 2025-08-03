Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2025

Houston Dynamo will face Pachuca at the Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The home side have failed to perform in the regional showpiece so far and have been eliminated from the tournament as they sit rock-bottom in the MLS standings with no points.

They kicked off their Leagues Cup campaign with a comprehensive 4-1 defeat at the hands of Tigres. They then lost 2-0 to Mazatlan last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game, but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Pachuca, meanwhile, have enjoyed a much more encouraging Leagues Cup campaign than their midweek opponents, picking up a 3-2 win over San Diego in their group opener. They then traded tackles with Los Angeles FC in their last match, playing out a 1-1 draw after a tense 90 minutes before going on to lose the contest on penalties.

The visitors sit sixth in the Liga MX table with four points from an obtainable six and must pick up a win on Tuesday if they are to stand a chance of advancing to the knockout stages.

Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Houston and Pachuca, with both sides picking up four wins apiece.

The two teams last faced off in the 2023 Leagues Cup with La Naranja winning the round-of-32 clash on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

Pachuca are one of nine teams to have received a red card in the second round of the Leagues Cup group stages so far.

Houston have conceded six goals in the regional showpiece so far. Only Cruz Azul (7) have shipped more.

Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca Prediction

Orange Crush are without a win in their last five matches, with four of those games ending in defeat. They have won just one of their last seven matches at the Shell Energy Stadium and have work to do this week if they are to get points on the board.

Tuzos' latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have more riding on this game than their midweek opponents, and that could spur them to victory.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Pachuca

Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Pachuca to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Houston to concede first: YES (The MLS outfit have shipped the first goal in each of their last six games)

