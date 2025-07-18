Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Philadelphia Union in an important clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union edged CF Montreal to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Ad

Trending

Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a slight edge over Philadelphia Union and have won nine out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's eight victories.

Philadelphia Union have won four consecutive matches against Houston Dynamo in the regular season of MLS - they had won only four of their 14 such games preceding this run.

Houston Dynamo conceded three goals in a single game for the fourth time in their last four matches at home in their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps this week.

Tai Baribo scored his 14th goal of the season and the 23rd goal of his MLS career this week - only Lionel Messi and Sam Surridge have been more prolific in the competition during this period.

Ad

Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in excellent form this season and have relied heavily on their forward line in MLS. Tai Baribo has been particularly impressive for the Union and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have been inconsistent this season and have been surprisingly poor at home in recent weeks. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0-3 Philadelphia Union

Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More