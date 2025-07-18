Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Philadelphia Union in an important clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union Preview
Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union edged CF Montreal to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Houston Dynamo have a slight edge over Philadelphia Union and have won nine out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's eight victories.
- Philadelphia Union have won four consecutive matches against Houston Dynamo in the regular season of MLS - they had won only four of their 14 such games preceding this run.
- Houston Dynamo conceded three goals in a single game for the fourth time in their last four matches at home in their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps this week.
- Tai Baribo scored his 14th goal of the season and the 23rd goal of his MLS career this week - only Lionel Messi and Sam Surridge have been more prolific in the competition during this period.
Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union Prediction
Philadelphia Union have been in excellent form this season and have relied heavily on their forward line in MLS. Tai Baribo has been particularly impressive for the Union and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.
Houston Dynamo have been inconsistent this season and have been surprisingly poor at home in recent weeks. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0-3 Philadelphia Union
Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to keep a clean sheet - Yes