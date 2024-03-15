Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

The action continues in the MLS as Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers lock horns at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have had a contrasting start to the season, with Phil Neville’s men picking up seven points from the first nine available while the hosts are yet to taste victory in the league.

Houston Dynamo were dumped out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Tuesday as they played out a 1-1 second-leg draw with Columbus Crew in the last-16, having lost 1-0 at home in the reverse leg on March 7.

Ben Olsen’s side now turn their attention to the MLS, where they kicked off the campaign with a 1-1 stalemate against Sporting Kansas City on February 25, one week before losing 2-1 against New York Red Bulls.

Having failed to win their last three matches across all competitions, Houston Dynamo will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up as they look to get their MLS campaign up and running.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, scored twice in the final five minutes as they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over New York City FC last time out.

Neville’s men have now won two of their opening three matches in the new MLS campaign, with a 2-2 draw with DC United on March 3 sandwiched between the two wins.

The Timbers’ solid start to the season has been owing to their impressive performance at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have netted eight goals so far.

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Portland Timbers boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

The Timbers are unbeaten in four of their last five MLS away matches, picking up two wins and two draws since the start of September.

Houston Dynamo are unbeaten in all but one of their last 12 home games in the league, claiming eight wins and three draws since July 2023.

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their Champions League exit, Houston Dynamo will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result this weekend. However, Portland Timbers have flown out of the blocks this season and we are backing them to hold out for a draw at the Shell Energy Stadium.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-2 Portland Timbers

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the six meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of their last nine clashes)