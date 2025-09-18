Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Houston Dynamo will host Portland Timbers at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have endured a difficult season and are rapidly running out of time to secure a spot in the playoffs as they sit 12th in the Western Conference with just 33 points from 30 games.

Ad

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Colorado Rapids in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point on the road following Jack McGlynn's second-half leveller before Felipe Andrade's own goal in the 96th minute handed their opponents maximum points.

Portland Timbers, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season but remain on course to secure post-season football for the first time since 2021. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls, featuring goals from Matias Rojas and Anthony Alves.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit sixth in the West with 42 points from 29 matches and will be looking to strengthen their grip on a playoff spot with a win on the road this weekend.

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Houston and Portland. The hosts have won nine of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won one more, with their other 10 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Houston have conceded 49 goals in Major League Soccer this season. Only four teams in the West have shipped more, including the bottom three teams in the table.

Ad

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Prediction

La Naranja are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last 12 games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last seven games at the Shell Energy Stadium and have work to do this weekend.

The Timbers' latest result ended a five-game winless streak, and they will be keen to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, failed to impress on the road in the league of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Ad

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Portland Timbers

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More