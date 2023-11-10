Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Salt Lake lock horns with an impressive Houston Dynamo side in an important encounter at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts lost their previous game on penalties in the competition and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive this season. The away side has been inconsistent over the past month and has a point to prove in this match.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a slight edge over Real Salt Lake and have won 14 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's 13 victories.

Houston Dynamo are unbeaten in their last five matches against Real Salt Lake in all competitions - they have only one longer such streak in their history.

Houston Dynamo have lost only one of their last 15 matches in all competitions, with four of these games being played out against Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake have pulled off a total of 11 victories away from home in all competitions this year - four more than they have achieved in any year in the club's history.

After failing to score a single direct free-kick goal since 2018, Real Salt Lake have scored four such goals in the MLS this season.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Houston Dynamo have punched above their weight over the past month and have stepped up to the plate this season. Amine Bassi has been in excellent form for his side and will look to make his mark in this match.

Real Salt Lake can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against the hosts this season. Houston Dynamo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Amine Bassi to score - Yes