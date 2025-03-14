  • home icon
Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Mar 14, 2025 18:39 GMT
Houston Dynamo take on Real Salt Lake this weekend

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Real Salt Lake in a crucial clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Houston Dynamo have a good recent record against Real Salt Lake and have won 16 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's 14 victories.
  • Houston Dynamo have lost only one of their last nine matches against Real Salt Lake in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last nine such games at home in a run dating back to 2019.
  • Houston Dynamo have lost their first two matches at home in the regular season of MLS for the first time in the history of the competition.
  • Real Salt Lake have won only two of their last 16 matches away from home in all competitions in a run dating back to May last year.
Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Houston Dynamo have been surprisingly poor at home this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and cannot afford to slip up yet again in front of their home crowd.

Real Salt Lake have been underwhelming away from home over the past year and will face a difficult test on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
