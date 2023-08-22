Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2023

The US Open Cup features a round of semi-final fixtures this week as Houston Dynamo lock horns with an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important knock-out clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side slumped to a disappointing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC this month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts thrashed Portland Timbers by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a slight edge over Houston Dynamo and have won 13 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's 12 victories.

Three of Houston Dynamo's last four knock-out matches in all competitions have produced penalty shoot-outs - the hosts have managed to win two of these games, losing to Orlando City at the start of this run.

Real Salt Lake have won three of their last five matches in all competitions and have scored nine goals in these games but failed to find the back of the net in their two defeats during this period.

Real Salt Lake have scored 35 goals in their 24 matches in the MLS so far this season - only Vancouver Whitecaps and St. Louis City have been more prolific in the Western Conference.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been inconsistent over the past month. Danny Musovski and Cristian Arango can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Houston Dynamo have shown flashes of their ability so far but have issues to address ahead of this game. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-3 Real Salt Lake

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Danny Musovski to score - Yes