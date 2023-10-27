Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

Houston Dynamo host Real Salt Lake at the Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday in the first leg of their MLS Cup playoffs in round one.

With 51 points from 34 games, Houston Dynamo finished in fourth position in the Western Conference table in the regular league season.

The Orange Crush ended with back-to-back wins, thrashing Colorado Rapids 5-1 and then seeing off Portland Timbers 3-1 on the road on the final day.

Ben Olsen's side, who won the US Open Cup last month after beating Inter Miami in the finals, will look to continue in the same vein here and take a massive lead into the second leg next week, away to Salt Lake.

Speaking of Salt Lake, the Utah outfit accrued just a point fewer than Houston Dynamo and finished a position adrift of them on the table.

Unlike El Naranja, the Claret and Cobalt appeared to lose steam towards the end, losing 3-2 to Sporting Kansas City before a 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy. On the final day, though, Pablo Mastroeni's side narrowly beat Colorado Rapids courtesy of a 74th-minute strike from Diego Luna.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 previous clashes between the sides, with Houston Dynamo winning 14 times over Real Salt Lake and losing on a close 13 occasions.

Houston Dynamo have won their last two games against Real Salt Lake: 3-1 in the semi-finals of the 2023 US Open Cup and then 3-0 in the MLS, having gone the previous six matches unbeaten.

Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna is looking to score in his third consecutive domestic game.

Real Salt Lake have won two of their last four games, keeping a clean sheet in both: 1-0 vs Los Angeles FC and Colorado Rapids.

Houston Dynamo are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, winning thrice, including a 2-1 win over Inter Miami in the US Open Cup final.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Houston Dynamo will be confident of their chances in this match after beating Real Salt Lake in both of their meetings so far this year, but this will be close since its a two-legged knockout affair.

We expect it to end in a draw, with all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-2 Real Salt Lake

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes