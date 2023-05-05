Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023

Sixth-placed Houston Dynamo welcome tenth-placed Real Salt Lake to the PNC Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday (May 6).

The hosts are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning thrice. In their last league outing, Daniel Steres' 72nd-minute strike helped them to a 1-0 home win over Inter Miami. Salt Lake, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two league outings and played out a goalless draw against Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Houston have 13 points from eight games, while Salt Lake have ten from nine outings.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 35 times in the MLS since 2006, with Salt Lake leading 13-12.

Salt Lake are unbeaten in ten games against Houston across competitions.

Houston have not scored in three of their last four meetings against Salt Lake.

The last three meetings between them at Houston have ended in draws, with the two teams going goalless in the last two games.

Houston have a perfect record at home in the MLS this season, winning four times. They have scored seven goals without conceding.

Salt Lake have suffered consecute defeats in their last three away games.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding 17 goals in nine games.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Houston have a 100% record at home in the MLS this season and are yet to concedein four games. They have scored ten goals in eight games, the same as the visitors, with seven of them coming at home.

Claret and Cobalt, meanwhile, have three wins this season with only one of them coming away from home. They're unbeaten against Houston since 2017. Nonetheless, considering Houston's impressive home form this season, they should win comfortably.

Prediction: Houston 1-0 Salt Lake.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Houston to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Poll : 0 votes