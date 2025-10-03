Houston Dynamo vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025 

Houston Dynamo and San Diego FC will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium.
The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered away to Nashville SC last weekend. They went behind to Hany Mukhtar's second-minute strike and were reduced to 10 men following Erik Sviatchenko's red card in the ninth-minute. Junior Urso drew the game level five minutes before the break. However, Nashville made their numerical advantage count after the break, with Sam Surridge and Andy Najar scoring inside five minutes into the second half.
San Diego, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to San Jose Earthquakes. Josef Martinez' 14th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
They remained at the summit of the Western Conference standings despite the loss, having garnered 57 points from 32 games. Houston Dynamo are 12th with 36 points to their name.
Houston Dynamo vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Houston Dynamo claimed a 4-3 away win in the meeting between the two sides in July 2025.
- Eight of the Dynamo's last nine games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- San Diego are unbeaten in their last eight away games in the league, winning seven games in this run.
- Houston Dynamo's 1-0 victory over Portland Timbers last time out ended their six-game winless run in front of their fans (four losses).
- San Diego have won just one of their last five league games (two draws).
- Five of the Dynamo's last six games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Houston Dynamo vs San Diego Prediction
Houston Dynamo are two points off the playoff spots and will be aiming for maximum points here. They have not won consecutive home games in over a year.
San Diego, for their part, are flying high, particularly on their travels. they have the best away record in the Western Conference, having garnered 31 points from 15 away games.
Backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 San Diego
Houston Dynamo vs San Diego Betting Tips
Tip 1 - San Diego to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - San Diego to score over 1.5 goals