Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an intriguing encounter at the PNC Stadium on Wednesday.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this this season. The home side edged Los Angeles FC to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Earthquakes were held to a 0-0 draw against Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 16 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' 10 victories.

While the previous meeting between the two teams did end in a 2-1 victory for San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo have won their last six home games against the Earthquakes.

Houston Dynamo have won their last two matches in all competitions and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last five matches in the MLS and have conceded only two goals during this period.

Houston Dynamo have conceded only two goals in their first eight matches at home in the MLS and have managed to equal a league record in this regard.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have been in excellent form this season and have been defensively astute over the past month. The Earthquakes have a few issues to resolve and have a point to prove this week.

Houston Dynamo have also been at their robust best in recent weeks and will look to step up yet again on Wednesday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes

