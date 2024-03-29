Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with San Jose Earthquakes in an important clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Earthquakes edged Seattle Sounders to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged Colorado Rapids to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a good recent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 17 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' 10 victories.

Houston Dynamo are unbeaten in their last nine matches at home against San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS and have won each of their last seven such games in the competition.

After a run of only one victory in six matches to open their campaign in the MLS, Houston Dynamo have won each of their last two games in the competition by a 1-0 margin.

San Jose Earthquakes managed to end in a winless run of 10 matches in all competitions and earned their first points of their MLS campaign with a 3-2 victory against Seattle Sounders last week.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Houston Dynamo can pack a punch on their day and have managed to hit their stride over the past week. The hosts have scored only two goals in their last two victories and will look to build on their form this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have not been at their best this season but can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Espinoza to score - Yes