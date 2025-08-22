Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

The action continues in MLS as Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes square off at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. Bruce Arena's men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last four meetings between the two teams since June 2023.

Houston Dynamo needed a 91st-minute strike from Brazilian midfielder Artur to salvage a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps last Monday.

With that result, Ben Olsen’s side have gone eight consecutive games without a win across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing five, including three defeats in their three Leagues Cup group-stage matches.

Houston Dynamo have picked up 29 points from their 26 MLS matches so far to sit 12th in the standings, level on points with 11th-placed Dallas.

On the other hand, San Jose Earthquakes were sent crashing back down to earth last time out when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against San Diego FC on home turf.

Before that, Arena’s men snapped their run of seven consecutive games without a win across all competitions on August 10 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over 10-man Vancouver Whitecaps.

San Jose have picked up 32 points from their 21 MLS matches so far to sit ninth in the Western Conference standings, just one point above 10th-placed Real Salt Lake outside the playoff places.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Houston Dynamo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Houston Dynamo have won each of their last eight games against San Jose and are unbeaten in their last 10 competitive meetings at the Shell Energy Stadium (9W, 1D).

The Quakes have failed to win five of their most recent six MLS away games, losing four and picking up one draw since May 31.

Houston have lost all but one of their last five home games across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union on July 20 being the exception.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Houston Dynamo will be backing themselves to build on last week’s resilient display against the Whitecaps as they take on an out-of-sorts San Jose side who have lost their last three away games. Olsen's men boast a dominant home record in this fixture and we are backing them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last nine clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More