Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Houston Dynamo will host Seattle Sounders at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a win in hopes of kick-starting what has been a largely underwhelming season so far.

Houston went a man down late in their 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC last time out, marking their fifth loss of the league campaign. The hosts, who have only won two games all season, are only four places from the bottom of the combined league table and will need to pick up points in the coming weeks if they are to finish the regular season as high as they did last season.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have been in fine form in recent games after a slow start to the season and will be looking to make it five games unbeaten this weekend. The visitors' comfortable 4-1 comeback win over St. Louis City on Sunday marked their third win in four games and now puts them in seventh place in the Western Conference with 16 points from 11 games.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 37 previous occasions going into the weekend. Houston have won only seven of those games, 11 have ended in draws, while Seattle have won the remaining 19.

Four of the last five meetings between the sides have ended in draws in normal time.

The Sounders are undefeated in their last nine games in this fixture.

Orange Crush have failed to get on the scoresheet in six of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Seattle have scored 10 goals across the last 10 meetings with Saturday's hosts.

The hosts have scored 10 goals in the league so far. Only three teams in the Western Conference have scored fewer.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend, although La Naranja will be hoping to get a slight boost from their home advantage.

Seattle will be optimistic of getting a result against a side in much worse form and should continue their dominant record in recent meetings between the sides.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0-2 Seattle Sounders

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

