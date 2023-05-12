Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

Houston Dynamo will welcome Seattle Sounders to the PNC Stadium in their MLS Western Conference game on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and recorded a 1-0 win over Sporting KC in the US Open Cup on Thursday. Last Sunday, they played a goalless draw against Real Salt Lake in the MLS. They have 14 points from nine league games and are in sixth place in the league table.

The visitors are winless in their last three games in all competitions. They suffered a shock 3-1 defeat in the US Open Cup against LA Galaxy on Thursday and last Sunday suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Sporting Kansas City. They are at the top of the Western Conference standings with 20 points from 11 games.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times in all competitions since 2009. The visitors have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals with 16 wins. The hosts have just six wins to their name and seven games have ended in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last 11 meetings against the visitors, suffering defeats in the remaining 10 games.

Houston Dynamo have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven MLS matches.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games at Saturday's venue, recording five wins in that period, and have kept clean sheets in each of these home games.

Houston have failed to score in three of their last five home meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding just eight goals, while the visitors have the second-best record, conceding nine times.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The hosts have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins in that period. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home this season and will be looking to keep that undefeated run intact.

Their home record against visitors is a cause for concern but Seattle head into the game in poor form, having lost their last two games. The visitors have just two wins in their travels this season.

Nonetheless, considering their dominance against the hosts, we expect them to hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

