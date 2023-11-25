Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2023

The MLS Cup returns to the fold with another set of knock-out matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in a crucial semi-final encounter at the Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Houston Dynamo finished in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts edged Real Salt Lake to a narrow victory on penalties in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, secured an eighth-place finish in the league table in the regular season and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side edged St. Louis City to a commendable 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won 20 out of the 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 19 victories

This is only the second time in the last 10 seasons that Houston Dynamo will face Sporting Kansas City in an MLS Cup playoff - Sporting Kansas City went on to win the trophy the last time they defeated Houston Dynamo in such a fixture in 2013.

The home side has won seven of the last nine matches between Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo in the MLS - the previous away win in this fixture was secured by Houston Dynamo in 2020.

Houston Dynamo have lost only one of their last 16 matches in all competitions and have lifted the US Open Cup during this period.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Houston Dynamo are in the midst of a purple patch at the moment and will look to make the most of their excellent form. The likes of Corey Baird and Amine Bassi can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City have peaked at the right time this season but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. Houston Dynamo have been the better team this season and we expect them to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Amine Bassi to score - Yes