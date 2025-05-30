Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an important encounter at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against New England Revolution last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts eased past New York City FC by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a good historical record against Sporting Kansas City and have won 22 out of the 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 19 victories.

Sporting Kansas City have lost only two of their last eight matches away from home against Houston Dynamo in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to 2018.

After losing their first three matches at home in MLS this season, Houston Dynamo have remained unbeaten in four of their last five such games in the competition.

Sporting Kansas City have played out draws in each of their last three matches in all competitions, with two of these draws coming away from home.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Houston Dynamo have blown hot and cold this season but have shown glimpses of their abilities so far this season. Gabriel Segal scored a brace in his previous game and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City have not been at their best over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Houston Dynamo are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

