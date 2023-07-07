Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round o matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an important clash at the PNC Stadium on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side eased past Vancouver Whitecaps by a 3-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won 20 out of the 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 19 victories.

Sporting Kansas City have won eight of their last 13 matches against Houston Dynamo in the MLS - the highest number of victories they have recorded against a single opponent since the start of the 2018 season.

Houston Dynamo have won their last four matches at home in all competitions and have scored four goals in each of their last two such matches.

Sporting Kansas City won their second game by a 3-0 scoreline in the MLS this year against Vancouver Whitecaps last week - they pulled off only one such result in 2022.

Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido has scored seven goals in his last six MLS games.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have managed to step up to the plate in recent weeks and will take plenty of heart from their performance against Vancouver Whitecaps. Alan Pulido has been in sensational form over the past month and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Houston Dynamo can pack a punch on their day and have been a force to be reckoned with at home. Both teams are in good form at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-2 Sporting Kansas City

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alan Pulido to score - Yes

