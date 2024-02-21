Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

Houston Dynamo will host Sporting Kansas City at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Sunday in the opening round of the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign.

The home side had their struggles in the league last season and will hope they can find better luck this time around. However, they struggled during the off-season and followed that up with a 2-1 defeat to St. Louis City in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash on Wednesday.

Houston Dynamo had looked set to be headed toward a draw in their continental clash last time out following Sebastian Kowalczky's second-half leveler before their opponents pounced on a loose touch in the area to reclaim the lead at the death.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, are set to make their return to competitive action this week and will be hopeful of a winning start. They beat Atlanta United 3-1 in their final friendly outing, with William Agada scoring a brace from the spot before 20-year-old Alenis Vargas got in on the act five minutes from normal time.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 meetings between Houston and Kansas City. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only two of Houston's 11 league defeats last week came on home turf.

Only three of the Wizards' 12 league wins last season came on the road.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Houston are on a four-game losing streak after losing just one of their nine games prior. They are, however, undefeated at the BBVA Compass Stadium since last July and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Kansas City, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their three games prior. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-0 Sporting Kansas City

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams at the BBVA Compass Stadium have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups at the BBVA Compass Stadium)