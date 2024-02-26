Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

Houston Dynamo welcome St. Louis City to the Shell Energy Stadium for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round on Tuesday (February 27).

St. Louis won the first leg 2-1 in Missouri last week. Tim Parker broke the deadlock in the 61st minute before Sebastian Kowalczyk pulled Houston level 11 minutes later.

Hosei Kijima, who made his debut for St. Louis, came on four minutes from time to grab 90th-minute winner as the team got their campaign underway with a win.

Meanwhile, Houston drew 1-1 with Sporting Kansas City in their MLS campaign opener on Saturday. Gabriel Segal bagged a 69th-minute equaliser two minutes after coming off the bench.

St. Louis were also held to a 1-1 draw in their MLS campaign opener by Real Salt Lake. Samuel Adeniran equalised 12 minutes after coming on.

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have played thrice, with their first meeting coming in the MLS last season. St. Louis lead 2-0.

St. Louis have outscored Houston 6-2 overall.

Houston held St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw at home last season.

Houston have had three consecutive defeats in the Champions Cup, not scoring twice.

St. Louis had one win in 10 away games across competitions, losing seven.

Houston are unbeaten in 11 home games across competitions.

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis City Prediction

Houston have won four of their last five home games in the Champions Cup. They concluded 2023 with an 11-game unbeaten home record, with their last loss coming in the MLS in July.

They drew their home meeting against St. Louis in the MLS last season and need to overcome an aggregate deficit. Hector Herrera and Nelson Quinones are nursing injuries and are unavailable.

St. Louis, meanwhile, marked their Champions Cup debut last week with a win. Roman Burki won the 2023 MLS Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year award last season.

The two teams drew in their respective MLS campaign openers at the weekend. Considering St. Louis' unbeaten run in the fixture and aggregate advantage, expect a draw.

Prediction: Houston 1-1 St. Louis

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Klauss to score or assist any time - Yes