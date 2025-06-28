Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Houston Dynamo play host to St. Louis City on Saturday. David Critchley’s men journey to the Shell Energy Stadium without a win in their last eight away matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Houston Dynamo were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Minnesota United at Allianz Field in midweek.

Ben Olsen’s side have lost three consecutive games — conceding nine goals and scoring three in that time — and have managed just one win in their last six outings across all competitions since May 22.

Houston Dynamo have lost nine of their 19 MLS matches so far while claiming five wins and five draws to collect 20 points and sit 11th in the Western Conference standings.

Like this weekend’s hosts, St. Louis City continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they fell to a 4-2 loss against Orlando City at CityPark on Wednesday.

Critchley’s men have failed to win eight of their last nine outings across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing six, including a 3-2 defeat against Minnesota in the US Open Cup on May 22.

St. Louis City have picked up just 15 points from their 19 league matches to sit bottom but one in the West, only above last-placed LA Galaxy on eight points.

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, St. Louis City boast the superior record in the history of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo have picked up just one win in that time, which came in February 2024 when they edged out Critchley’s men 1-0 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup while the spoils have been shared twice.

Houston Dynamo currently hold the fourth-poorest defensive record in the Western Conference, having conceded 31 goals from their 19 matches so far.

St. Louis City have lost each of their last five away games and are on a run of eight back-to-back matches on the road without a win (7L 1D).

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis City Prediction

Houston Dynamo and St. Louis City have struggled for results this season and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result.

St. Louis’ form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we fancy Olsen’s men to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 St. Louis City

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of St. Louis’ last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

