Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024 

Houston Dynamo will welcome St. Louis City to the Shell Energy Stadium for an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday (May 4th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to FC Dallas. They were reduced to 10 men in only the fifth minute following Griffin Dorsey's fifth-minute red card. Their hosts took advantage after the break, with Petar Musa and Sebastien Ibeagha scoring second half goals to help Dallas claim maximum points.

St. Louis City, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw away to Sporting Kansas City. They went behind to Alan Pulido's 17th-minute strike but were ahead at the break courtesy of Joao Klauss' and Celio Pompeu's goals. Daniel Salloi scored to draw the game level while Erik Thommy put Kansas City ahead with 13 minutes to go. Tomas Totland drew the game level for Dallas in injury time.

The draw left them in ninth spot in the table, having garnered 12 points from nine games. Houston Dynamo are one point and one spot better off in the standings.

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. St. Louis lead 2-1.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2024 when Houston Dynamo claimed a 1-0 home win in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round-of-32 to progress on away goals.

St. Louis have won just one of their last seven league games (five draws).

Seven of Houston Dynamo's last eight league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

St. Louis City's league games this term have produced an average of nine corner kicks - the third-most in the league.

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis Prediction

Houston Dynamo have lost three of their last four games and have not been at their best in recent weeks. Their games at home tend to be keenly-contested affairs, with each of their last six home games being decided by one goal.

St. Louis, for their part, have tended to draw games, with five of their last seven games ending in a share of the spoils.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 St. Louis

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals