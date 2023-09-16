Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Houston Dynamo host St. Louis at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday (September 16) in the MLS, looking to extend their unbeaten league run to six games.

Having blown hot and cold for most of the season, Houston seem to found some consistency in their game lately, which has helped them climb up the points table. With 39 points from 27 games, the Orange Crush are fifth in the Western Conference, and much of their improvement has been due to a stoic defence.

Ben Olsen's side haven't conceded in five MLS games, winning thrice. That includes some big results like a 5-0 drubbing of Portland Timbers and a 3-0 vanquish of Real Salt Lake.

St. Louis, meanwhile, sit at the top of the standings, having accrued nine points more than Houston. However, following a blistering start to their 2023 campaign, the Missouri outfit appear to have lost steam lately, winning once in last four games.

That win was a 2-1 defeat of another struggling team, FC Dallas, whom they beat 2-1 at home on August 30.

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second competitive clash between the two teams in the MLS. In their lone meeting in June 2023, St.Louis won 3-0.

St. Louis have won one of their last four games.

The visitors haven't kept a clean sheet in five MLS games.

St. Louis have conceded twice in their last two MLS outings.

Houston are unbeaten and haven't conceded in five MLS games.

Houston are looking to win their third straight league game at home.

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis Prediction

Houston are on a good run of form, with their defence looking solid. St. Louis beat them convincingly last time, but things have changed since then, with the visitors going through a rough patch. Dynamo should be able to exact revenge.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 St. Louis

Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes